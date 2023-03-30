Giants Fan Sports ‘Arson Judge’ Jersey On Opening Day

The Giants had high expectations in the offseason, but their fans will head into Opening Day with many “what ifs.”

San Francisco tried to sign Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge but hesitations with health and loyalty to the New York Yankees, respectively, caused it to fall short in the free agent market. The Judge pursuit was made even worst when Jon Heyman of the New York Post jumped the gun on an agreed contract and called the 2022 American League MVP “Arson Judge.”

The slugger did not agree to a deal with San Francisco and instead re-signed with the Yankees to a massive contract. The Giants didn’t come away with anything in free agency, but the World Series potential Judge and Correa could have brought to a team desperate to regain their past glory will linger throughout the season.

San Francisco plays the Bronx Bombers on Opening Day, and the memory of the ordeal was not forgotten by one fan, who wore an “Arson Judge” San Francisco jersey on their way to Yankee Stadium.

A bitter reminder for fans, but a great sight to see for the rest of Major League Baseball.