Gisele Bündchen Denies Report Of Giving Tom Brady An Ultimatum

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have moved on with their individual lives after their divorce, but the superstar model had something to address about her marriage with the retired NFL quarterback.

The former power couple split last year after 13 years of marriage. The pair have publicly supported each other, but there were multiple rumors and rumblings that there was discontent from Bündchen over Brady’s decision to unretire and return to the NFL.

Things reportedly blew up while the two were on vacation in the Bahamas, which caused Brady to miss part of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp prior to the 2022 NFL season. Bündchen reportedly gave the future Hall of Fame quarterback an ultimatum: Either he walks away from football or she walks out.

This ultimatum report came out before the pair officially announced their divorce, but in an interview with Vanity Fair released Wednesday, Bündchen claimed it did not happen and called the reports “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen told Michelle Ruiz. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Bündchen said in a previous report that characterizations of her disliking football were “sexist,” and she affirmed that with Vanity Fair.

“Are you kidding me? I learned about it!” Bündchen said. “I used to joke that I was going to be able to be the ref because I’ve watched so many games. And I loved it.”