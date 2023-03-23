Gonzaga Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

It's Timme time once again

by

43 minutes ago

Two titans in the West Region face off Thursday night with Gonzaga taking on UCLA in a Sweet 16 matchup of the NCAA Tournament in Las Vegas.

The third-seeded Bulldogs dispatched Grand Canyon in the opening round of the tournament and also fended off TCU to advance to this point. Gonzaga will once again look to their darling senior in Drew Timme, who is averaging 24.1 points per game in the tournament, to keep its season alive.

The No. 2 Bruins ride into the Sweet 16 showdown after wins over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a top scorer for UCLA during the tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook pegs UCLA as a -1.5-point favorite with the total set at 145.5.

Here’s how to watch the Gonzaga-UCLA matchup online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 23, at 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live StreamsFuboTV ? free trial | CBS

More College Basketball:

FAU Vs. Tennessee Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Michael Ciaglo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon
Previous Article

Malcolm Brogdon Explains Shooting Improvement Since Joining Celtics
Tennessee Volunteers
Next Article

FAU Vs. Tennessee Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

Picked For You

Related