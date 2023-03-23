Gonzaga Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

Two titans in the West Region face off Thursday night with Gonzaga taking on UCLA in a Sweet 16 matchup of the NCAA Tournament in Las Vegas.

The third-seeded Bulldogs dispatched Grand Canyon in the opening round of the tournament and also fended off TCU to advance to this point. Gonzaga will once again look to their darling senior in Drew Timme, who is averaging 24.1 points per game in the tournament, to keep its season alive.

The No. 2 Bruins ride into the Sweet 16 showdown after wins over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a top scorer for UCLA during the tournament.

FanDuel Sportsbook pegs UCLA as a -1.5-point favorite with the total set at 145.5.

Here’s how to watch the Gonzaga-UCLA matchup online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 23, at 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV ? free trial | CBS