Great Britain Vs. Mexico Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Great Britain and Mexico meet in a classic pool contest in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night.

Both teams enter the matchup in search of their second win, fighting to climb up the Pool C standings in a tight race.

Great Britain follows their seven-run rally against Colombia on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Mexico looks to carry the jaw-dropping offensive display that resulted in 11 runs on the scoreboard against the United States on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tijuan Walker looks to lead Mexico, who takes the field as the 6.5-run favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX