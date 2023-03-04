Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Issues Apology Following Gun Stunt

Ja Morant has continuously caused trouble for himself throughout the course of the last 12 months, and the Memphis Grizzlies have finally levied some repercussions.

Morant’s latest stunt came in the early hours of Saturday morning, when he allegedly flashed a gun in an Instagram live video. The NBA quickly released a statement revealing they were investigating the incident.

You can view the video here.

The incident Saturday was just the latest in a long line of boneheaded decisions from Morant. The 23-year-old was subject of a Washington Post story published Wednesday that detailed two incidents involving him this summer that resulted in police reports but no arrests. Morant allegedly flashed a gun at a 17-year-old following a fight during a pickup basketball game. He also was reportedly a passenger in a car that a red laser was pointed from in the direction of Indiana Pacers staffers following an on-court incident in January. The least important but most unforgettable situation came when Morant was involved in an on-court confrontation with Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

The Grizzlies, who have been notably quiet throughout all of the incidents, announced Saturday that Morant would be away from the team for at least two games.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Morant’s personal accounts on both Instagram and Twitter were deactivated Saturday. He went on to release a statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down.