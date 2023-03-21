Hailie Deegan Celebrates Women Of NASCAR At Atlanta Race

Deegan finished 12th at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan sent a special shoutout using her No. 13 Ford during Women’s History Month.

The ThorSport Racing driver had the names of all women with NASCAR hard cards — season-long credentials — on her truck during her Truck series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“Women’s History Month” was painted on the back of the No. 13 Ford.

“Pretty good day for the 13 team!” Deegan wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “I’m really glad we were able to bring this (AdventHealth) (Ford) home clean in 12th. Our plan of hanging back early in the race worked out good in end. We got something good to build off of for the next race!”

Deegan’s 12th-place finish was her best in her first season under ThorSport Racing. The 21-year-old is 21st in the Truck series standings after last weekend’s Atlanta race.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
