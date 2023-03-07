Here’s First Look At Rafael Devers On Stacked Dominican WBC Team

The World Baseball Classic kicks off Tuesday, and it looks like the entire tournament will just lead to one inevitable champion.

It took about 30 seconds of glancing over the WBC rosters this year to realize which team had a leg up in the talent department. The U.S. and Puerto Rico rosters are chock full of Major League Baseball All-Stars, but no one holds a candle to the depth and talent of the Dominican Republic.

The D.R. has World Series champions, Cy Young winners, All-Stars and perhaps the deepest left side of the infield ever assembled on one team.

Take a look for yourself.

Jeremy Peña, Wander Franco, Manny Machado, and Rafael Devers on the same team ?



Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers is just one of the names on the list, as he will primarily serve as designated hitter due to the presence of Manny Machado, Jeremy Pena and Wander Franco on the left side of the infield. Even with the DH spot, that’s still one too many All-Stars.

In addition, the D.R. boasts 2022 National League Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, All-Star closer Gregory Soto, 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez and perhaps the next richest man in baseball Juan Soto.