Hockey East Championship: BU Outlasts Merrimack In OT Thriller

The Boston University Terriers defeated the Merrimack Warriors in overtime, 3-2, in the 2023 Hockey East Championship on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Warriors, who entered the contest in their first title appearance since 2011, delivered a convincing performance against the top-seeded Terriers squad. However, BU had history on its side.
Before the start of the contest, Boston University had gone 9-3 in previous appearances in the Hockey East title game, including a 28-5 record in instances in which the Terriers entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed. And it all came together in thrilling fashion
In overtime, with the game knotted up at 2-2, the opportunity for an overtime heroic was in place and Lane Hutson countered. Rising up to the occasion when it mattered most, the freshman defenseman scored the game-deciding goal — one of two scored by Hutson for BU — which sent the Terriers piling up in celebration on the ice.
Scoring two goals with two assists in three games, Hutson was named the 2023 Hockey East tournament MVP.
And Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo likely would’ve cosigned that decision without hesitation.
“He was excellent for us tonight,” Pandolfo said, as seen on NESN’s live coverage. “… It’s incredible what he’s done as a freshman in college hockey as a defenseman. We’re so lucky to have him. He’s one of the most competitive kids. So it’s been a lot of fun to watch him and he’s great for us.”
Saturday night’s Hockey East title victory was Boston University’s first since 2018 against Boston College and the program’s 10th in history. Pandolfo also became the first head coach to win the tournament during his first campaign at the helm.
“I take a lot of pride in coaching this program,” Pandolfo said. “… We have 10, 11 seniors. They’ve held the group accountable all year long. They’ve made my job easy so it’s all them.”