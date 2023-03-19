Hockey East Championship: BU Outlasts Merrimack In OT Thriller

The Boston University Terriers defeated the Merrimack Warriors in overtime, 3-2, in the 2023 Hockey East Championship on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Warriors, who entered the contest in their first title appearance since 2011, delivered a convincing performance against the top-seeded Terriers squad. However, BU had history on its side.

Before the start of the contest, Boston University had gone 9-3 in previous appearances in the Hockey East title game, including a 28-5 record in instances in which the Terriers entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed. And it all came together in thrilling fashion

In overtime, with the game knotted up at 2-2, the opportunity for an overtime heroic was in place and Lane Hutson countered. Rising up to the occasion when it mattered most, the freshman defenseman scored the game-deciding goal — one of two scored by Hutson for BU — which sent the Terriers piling up in celebration on the ice.

Lane Hutson scores his second of the night to clinch the Hockey East Championship for the Terriers! @TerrierHockey | @hockey_east pic.twitter.com/RvE83PrGjH — NESN (@NESN) March 19, 2023

Scoring two goals with two assists in three games, Hutson was named the 2023 Hockey East tournament MVP.

And Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo likely would’ve cosigned that decision without hesitation.