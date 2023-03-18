Hockey East Semifinals: BU, Merrimack Advance To Final After OT Thrillers

Top-seeded Boston University defeated the Providence Friars 2-1 on Friday in an overtime thriller to advance to their sixth appearance in the last 20 years.

Quinn Hutson scored the game-winner with 9:08 remaining in the extra frame to seal the victory for the Terriers.

Dylan Peterson tied the game for BU with just 2:32 remaining in the game after Bennett Schimek gave the Friars a 1-0 lead in the second.

Providence dominated most of the game, holding the Terriers to just eight shots on goal through two periods. The Friars outshot BU 38-24 in the game but fell short of advancing to the final.

In the second game, Merrimack College and UMass-Lowell battled for more than 90 minutes for the right to face the Terriers in the Hockey East Championship game, with Merrimack coming out on top when Matt Copponi scored to secure the 2-1 victory for the Warriors.

Like the first matchup, the game went to overtime with a late-period goal when the River Hawks forced overtime, scoring with 31.1 seconds left after Jordan Seyfert gave the Warriors the lead earlier in the third period.

Boston University and Merrimack College will compete for the Hockey East title Saturday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN.