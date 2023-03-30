How Alex Cora Is Motivating Chris Sale, Red Sox For 2023 Season

It sounds like you can expect the Red Sox to look like an inspired bunch over the course of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Boston, as an organization, should be highly motivated going into the new campaign. The 2022 slate was a down season for the Red Sox, who posted a 78-84 record the year after coming within two wins of the World Series. From top to bottom, there should be a fierce desire within the franchise to bounce back and contend for a championship.

But the Red Sox also are being galvanized by their manager. Chris Sale recently explained the impact Alex Cora has on his ball club.

“I think more so than anything, the talent is obviously there, but the excitement is there,” Sale told reporters, per MLB.com. “The drive, the focus (are there). We’re very disciplined. I think that obviously starts with our (coaching) staff. (Alex Cora) holds people accountable, and people respect him. As much as people want to go out there and do well for us, we don’t want to let him down either.”

Cora and company will try to get off on the right foot Thursday afternoon when the Red Sox host the division-rival Baltimore Orioles for an Opening Day clash. NESN’s complete coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.