How Bruins’ A.J. Greer Reacted To One-Game Suspension

A.J. Greer made his return from a one-game suspension in Sunday’s shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and the 26-year-old winger is ready to move on with the rest of the season.

The sixth-year forward was suspended one game for a cross-check on Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman. The veteran was not happy about the length of the suspension — his 25 stitches and very visible scar likely would be the cause of that displeasure.

But Greer didn’t have a strong reaction to his suspsenion.

“No real reaction,” the Boston Bruins forward told WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin on Tuesday. “Just went through the motions and took what they gave me.”

Greer said he expected the punishment and when asked if it would change any aspect to his game, he added: “It was unfortunate that it rode up his stick, but (expletive) happens. … Just get past it.”

Head coach Jim Montgomery called the situation a learning moment for his team, and he stressed how the Bruins should be playing with controlled emotion and not let things escalate like they did last week.

