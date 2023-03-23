How Bruins Can Clinch Atlantic Division Vs. Canadiens

The Bruins can do more than extend their four-game win streak Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston already clinched a Stanley Cup playoff berth on March 11 and can become Atlantic Division champs against its storied rival, but the Bruins can’t do it alone.

The first thing the B’s need to do is beat the Canadiens in any fashion. If they do that, then the Florida Panthers have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in regulation. A Leafs loss to help the Bruins clinch the division probably is music to Boston fans’ ears.

If Thursday results in a win, it also would mark the 55th of the season for the Bruins and would be just the second time they reached the milestone in franchise history, with the first coming during the 1970-71 season when the B’s won 57 games.

The chase for history continues at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.