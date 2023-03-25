How Bruins Can Clinch Atlantic Division Vs. Lightning

Will the Bruins become Atlantic Division champs Saturday?

2 hours ago

The Bruins are one step closer to clinching the Atlantic Division and can do so Saturday afternoon in front of their home crowd.

Boston will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden with a chance to become division champs. The Bruins could have done so Thursday when they beat their rival Montreal Canadiens, but the Florida Panthers — who needed to beat the Maple Leafs in regulation — fell to Toronto.

Now all the Bruins have to do is win against the Lightning to lock up the Atlantic Division.

It will be no easy task, but the Lightning have lost three straight games including a 7-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 12 p.m. on NESN.

