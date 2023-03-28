How Bruins Can Clinch Presidents’ Trophy Vs. Predators

The Bruins can add another milestone to their impressive 2022-23 NHL season Tuesday night.

Boston already clinched the Atlantic Division in its 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and now can clinch the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed when the Bruins welcome the Nashville Predators to town.

The Bruins need two things to happen in order to win the Presidents’ Trophy. First, they must beat Nashville on Tuesday. If the Black and Gold do that, then they will need the Carolina Hurricanes — who the B’s just beat in a shootout Sunday — to lose in regulation to the Lightning.

Boston last won the Presidents’ Trophy in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season before losing to the Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.

The Bruins have accomplished many feats this season, including becoming the fastest team in NHL history to 50 wins, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out clinching the No. 1 overall seed isn’t at the front of their minds. After all, they weren’t aware they clinched the Atlantic Division after Saturday’s win.

The Bruins have nine regular-season games remaining and begin the home stretch Tuesday against the Predators. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.