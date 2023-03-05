How Bruins Got Tyler Bertuzzi Acclimated Prior To First Game

Getting acclimated to a new team can be scary for anyone, but the Boston Bruins found a way to help Tyler Bertuzzi out.

The Bruins swung a trade for the 28-year-old prior to the NHL trade deadline, bringing him in from the Detroit Red Wings to fill the void left after injuries to fellow forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno and bolster the bottom-six in preparation for a Stanley Cup playoff run.

Bertuzzi had some prior history with Boston, however, combining with new teammate Brad Marchand to spark an all-out brawl at TD Garden in 2018.

That no longer appears to be an issue, as the two “sandpaper” players are now locker mates.

Brad & Bert side by side. pic.twitter.com/gU0GQ7I43J — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2023

The, admittedly hilarious, move to bring Marchand and Bertuzzi together on game days was appreciated by the Canadian.

“I think they did that on purpose,” Bertuzzi said postgame, per team-provided video. “He was good, but I’m sure I’ll get it at practice.”