How Bruins, Patrice Bergeron Will Approach Final Regular-Season Stretch

Even with a massive lead in the standings, Patrice Bergeron believes the Boston Bruins won’t coast through their final 12 games of the regular season.

Instead, Bergeron sees this last stretch of games before the playoffs as an ample opportunity for the Bruins to fine-tune their play.

“I think we like where we’re at. I think we can definitely get better,” Bergeron told reporters following Wednesday’s practice, per team-provided video. “I think there is part of our game that we want to improve and get better at, especially with those 12 games left before playoffs. We want to make sure we rectify some of the things. But obviously, we’re happy with where we’re at as a team.”

It’s hard not to be happy with where the Bruins are at. They are on a historic winning pace with a 54-11-5 record and own 13 more points than the next closest team in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the large gap, Bergeron and the Bruins are trying to guard against complacency.

“It’s a long season and now you’re getting down to the wire. You can see the end, I guess is how I should put it,” Bergeron said. “But we’re really trying to concentrate on making sure we’re working on some of the things that might have slipped in our game and we want to stay on top of it. All over the ice really. We’re going to take it a game at a time since that’s what we’ve done all year.”

These last dozen regular-season games will be interesting for Bergeron, who will likely be one of the favorites again for the Selke Trophy as he has tallied 26 goals and 29 assists for 55 points.