How David Pastrnak’s New Bruins Deal Stacks Up With NHL’s Elite

David Pastrnak couldn’t help but let his mind wander about the possibility of hitting free agency this summer. Ultimately, though, the desire to remain part of the Bruins was too much.

The $90 million didn’t hurt, either.

Pastrnak on Thursday agreed to an eight-year, $90 million contract extension with the only team he has ever known. The new deal, which keeps him in Boston through 2031, was struck just about four months before he was set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time.

The winger on Thursday admitted he had thought about the specter of free agency over the course of negotiations before ultimately making it clear to his agent J.P. Barry: Get the deal done.

Pastrnak’s new deal gives him generational wealth. He is obscenely rich and will become one of the league’s highest-paid players when the puck drops next season. He’ll no longer be the absolute bargain he is right now — a likely 50-goal scorer making less than $7 million per season — but his $11.25 million annual average value (AAV) probably grades out as below-market.

Relatively speaking, of course.

There are five players in the league with a higher cap hit next season. Here’s how Pastrnak slides into the top-10 contracts by AAV starting next season.