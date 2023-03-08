How Derrick White Views Celtics Struggles Amid Ugly Losing Streak

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of potentially jeopardizing a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference, which could prove costly down the line come playoff time.

During their latest gut-wrenching loss, which marked a third straight, the Celtics blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The 6-for-22 shooting in the final frame was topped with the cherry on top of Grant Williams trash-talking Donovan Mitchell at the free-throw line, just to fumble the opportunity at winning the game for Boston.

The Celtics have gone 3-4 in their seven games following the NBA All-Star break, which they entered with a league-best 41-17 record.

Guard Derrick White, who scored 12 points with three rebounds in 36 minutes during the overtime loss, is well aware that the C’s haven’t played their best basketball as of late.

“There’s good times, there’s been bad throughout the whole season,” White said, per CLNS Media video. “So, just trying to be a little more consistent with it. There’s ups and downs. It’s pretty normal in the NBA but, especially coming here down the stretch, we wanna be a little more consistent of what we wanna run and the shots that we’re gonna get.”

The night prior when the Celtics faced the New York Knicks at home, head coach Joe Mazzulla acknowledged regret in not playing White during the final crucial minutes of the matchup, resulting in a double overtime loss.

But White emphasized his faith in the first-year head coach, and was still on board with the program.