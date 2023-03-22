How Devin McCourty ‘Stunned’ Bill Belichick In Pre-Draft Meeting

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick couldn’t have known back in the spring of 2010 that Devin McCourty would go on to become a franchise icon for the New England Patriots, a key member of three Super Bowl-winning teams and a 12-time team captain.

But he knew from their first pre-draft meeting that McCourty, then a largely overlooked cornerback out of Rutgers, was a special player.

Belichick smiled as he recounted the story Tuesday at McCourty’s official retirement ceremony. He’d taken a trip to Rutgers to watch his son, current Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick, play lacrosse and figured he might as well meet with McCourty while he was on campus. Belichick is a longtime friend of Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, and Schiano had given his top draft prospect a positive review.

So, the two met together near the Rutgers weight room and got acquainted.

“Then we got into the film, and that’s where I kind of got blown away,” Belichick recalled. “Coach Schiano told me that Devin was really smart, could run the defense, knew what everyone was doing. I’d heard that before. I was like, ‘All right, we’ll see.’ So I started asking him a few questions about the secondary — what’s this coverage? Who does this? Who does that? What if this guy goes in motion; what’s the call?

“He kind of went through all that pretty good, so I thought I’d ramp it up a little bit and start asking him about the linebackers. What are they keying on this? What are they doing on that? He kind of knocks that out too, so I figure I’m just going to push it out and embarrass him a little bit here. Let’s start talking about the defensive line.”

To Belichick’s surprise, McCourty aced that portion, too. He knew every assignment, every play call, from the secondary all the way down to the interior D-line.