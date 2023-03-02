How Don Sweeney Believes Tyler Bertuzzi Will Complement Bruins

The Boston Bruins will have their forward depth tested given the recent “discouraging” updates involving Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. But Bruins general manager Don Sweeney certainly lessened that void as he parted with another first-round pick and acquired winger Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston announced the trade Thursday morning before the Bruins officially extended David Pastrnak on an eight-year contract. The Black and Gold gave up a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick for Bertuzzi in another win-now move.

Sweeney did so with the expectation Bertuzzi will serve as an impactful complement to Boston’s current group.

“Yes, ideally we believe the interior play there and where he generally scorers his goals is going to be an advantage to us in, hopefully, where we’re going in the playoffs,” Sweeney told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, as seen on NESN.

“And yeah, I think he’s a player that we’ve watched extensively. He’s motivated,” Sweeney said. “He hasn’t had the opportunity to play in the playoffs and going to come in eager to complement our group.”

The 28-year-old Bertuzzi is viewed as both an agitator and a playmaking forward. He’s been limited to just 14 points in 29 games this season, an injury-plagued campaign, but has been far more productive in the past. Bertuzzi compiled 30 goals last season and had three campaigns of 20-plus goals in Detroit.

“I think he’s someone who understands how to win,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan. “He’s a great complementary winger.”