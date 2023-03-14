How Jakobi Meyers Fulfilled Promise To Mom With Raiders Deal

Jakobi Meyers commemorated his new Raiders contract with a simple message to his mother.

Shortly after news broke Tuesday that Meyers had agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million deal with Las Vegas that includes $21 million guaranteed, the former New England Patriots receiver shared an Instagram post with the caption:

“I told you ma. God is good!”

That was a reference to a tweet Meyers sent back in 2018, when he still was a college player at North Carolina State.

“Refuse to let ma’dukes work forever,” he wrote at the time.

Meyers’ contract, though less lucrative than some had projected given his status as this year’s best free agent wideout, still represented a massive pay raise for the 26-year-old. As a player who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and then played his fourth season on a restricted free agent tender, his career earnings entering this offseason totaled just $6.4 million.