How Jakobi Meyers Reacted To Patriots Adding JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots were willing to pay $11 million annually for a free agent wide receiver. Just not their own.

One day after letting Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency, the Patriots agreed to terms Wednesday with JuJu Smith-Schuster, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star who is coming off a bounce-back season with Kansas City.

The contract Meyers signed with the Las Vegas Raiders was a three-year, $33 million deal. The one Smith-Schuster got from New England? Three years, $33 million.

Minutes after Smith-Schuster’s agreement was reported, Meyers offered his reaction on social media.

“Cold world lol,” the wideout tweeted.

Cold world lol https://t.co/YtYqjrymUw — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) March 15, 2023

Meyers was the Patriots’ leading receiver for the past three seasons and a respected figure in their locker room. Newly retired safety Devin McCourty said Wednesday that he was “shocked” by Meyers’ departure, saying he thought the Patriots would have matched Vegas’ contract offer and that Meyers wanted to stay.