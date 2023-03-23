How Kobe Bryant Influenced End To Famous Celtics Feud

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett joined comedian Kevin Hart on his YouTube show Cold as Balls to discuss his NBA career and why he squashed the feud he had with former teammate Ray Allen for leaving The Green to join the Miami Heat following the 2012 season.

Dressed in a wetsuit, sitting in an ice bath, the NBA Champion explained what bothered him about the feud. Garnett and Allen, along with Paul Pierce, built a structure in Boston that other teams followed, making Allen’s departure feel personal.

“I wasn’t looking at it like a better business decision for Ray. That Ray had a chance to get another ring,” Garnett said. “I didn’t take on none of that. I was in my own feelings, so I was super competitive.”

After the death of Kobe Bryant, Garnett said he reflected on what had transpired with Allen.

“All of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us,” Garnett said. “It would have (expletive) with me if something would had happened to Ray and I didn’t get a chance to amend this.”

Garnett also reflected on his relationship with Rajon Rondo and when he recognized how special that Celtics team was.

“Him and I had chemistry day one. He and I were thinking on the same plateau,” Garnett said. “Little by little, I started to recognize everybody’s greatness and what they brought to this team, and I was like, man, I ain’t never been on no team like this.”