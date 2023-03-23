How Kobe Bryant Influenced End To Famous Celtics Feud

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett joined comedian Kevin Hart on his YouTube show Cold as Balls to discuss his NBA career and why he squashed the feud he had with former teammate Ray Allen for leaving The Green to join the Miami Heat following the 2012 season.
Dressed in a wetsuit, sitting in an ice bath, the NBA Champion explained what bothered him about the feud. Garnett and Allen, along with Paul Pierce, built a structure in Boston that other teams followed, making Allen’s departure feel personal.
“I wasn’t looking at it like a better business decision for Ray. That Ray had a chance to get another ring,” Garnett said. “I didn’t take on none of that. I was in my own feelings, so I was super competitive.”
After the death of Kobe Bryant, Garnett said he reflected on what had transpired with Allen.
“All of us getting older helped me understand that life is not given to none of us,” Garnett said. “It would have (expletive) with me if something would had happened to Ray and I didn’t get a chance to amend this.”
Garnett also reflected on his relationship with Rajon Rondo and when he recognized how special that Celtics team was.
“Him and I had chemistry day one. He and I were thinking on the same plateau,” Garnett said. “Little by little, I started to recognize everybody’s greatness and what they brought to this team, and I was like, man, I ain’t never been on no team like this.”
The 15-time All-Star also discussed what greatness means to him.
“It’s the pinnacle, and that’s what you chased, chased as an athlete,” he said. “You know, chasing people that were in front of me, so-called better than me. I’m the 2.0 version that’s supposed to make the game better. That’s what I was chasing.”
Garnett credits former NBA great Michael Jordan for knowing when to hang up his sneakers and call it a career.
“When I was young, he said, ‘Young fella, you’re going to know when you’re supposed to leave the game because everything around you, you’re not going to recognize none of it,’ and I didn’t understand it at the time.”
Garnett said it was Game 7 in Miami, and the Heat were beating the Celtics; with about two minutes remaining in the game, it hit him.
“I look up, and it hit me. It’s over,” Garnett said. “The wave is over, and that was the beginning of the end.”