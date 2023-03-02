How Kyrie Irving’s Departure From Boston Reignited Celtics-Nets Rivalry

The Boston Celtics have had many more longstanding rivalries than the Brooklyn Nets. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, come to the front of mind while Boston’s matchups with the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons and Julius Irving’s Philadelphia 76ers each offered hostility before the more recent “Big Three” matchups against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and James’ Miami Heat.

However, no recent head-to-head matchup has featured the level of sheer hate and nastiness like the Celtics’ rivalry with the Nets. Playing a sizable role in that distaste was none other than the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kyrie Irving. Few in Boston sports history have ever been hated as much as the villainous point guard.

And it’s fair to think it all stems from one promise the former Celtic was uncapable of keeping. Or perhaps unwilling to keep.

If you guys will have be back, I plan on re-signing here next year.” Kyrie Irving to Celtics fans in Oct. 2018

“I’ve shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston. If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year,” Irving said while standing at center court of TD Garden, the message prompting a rousing applause from season-ticket holders at an event in Oct. 2018.

It marked arguably the highest point of Irving’s tenure in Boston. Fans were thrilled Danny Ainge landed the former No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Cavaliers, especially given that Irving was entering his age-25 campaign and his prime in front of him. However, it went downhill over the next two seasons. Irving was hindered a bit by injuries and the Celtics were hindered by his poor attitude and selfishness.

With Irving on the floor, the Celtics won one playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in April 2019 before being served up a gentleman’s sweep against the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with Irving injured and missing the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Irving played 136 games for the Celtics over two seasons, including both regular season and postseason.