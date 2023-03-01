How Mac Jones’ Leadership Motivated Top NFL Draft Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been more than two years since Will Anderson last shared a field with Mac Jones.

But when Anderson was asked Wednesday about his former Alabama teammate, his eyes lit up.

Anderson, one of the top prospects in this year’s draft, raved about the New England Patriots quarterback during a news conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. The standout linebacker started as a true freshman during Jones’ final season in Tuscaloosa, and he said the QB’s toughness and leadership immediately resonated with him.

“True story: Mac Jones was a great teammate,” Anderson said. “When I first got there, we were doing Fourth Quarter (Bama’s offseason workout program), and I had an earlier role. I think his nose was bleeding. He had a tissue in his nose. I was like, ‘Oh, this joker’s tough.’

“So I’m walking around. I’m dog tired. I’m like, ‘Man, this is what Alabama football’s about.’ And he’s walking, he walks up to me and he says, ‘Stars don’t matter here.’ I was like, ‘What did I do? (laughs) I didn’t even do anything.’

“But that just shows the type of leader he was and the type of person he was, and that just made me want to keep going even more.”

Jones led a wildly talented Alabama team to an undefeated season and a national championship that year then was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s endured far more adversity at the pro level, following up a promising rookie season with an inconsistent and frustrating sophomore campaign.