How Masataka Yoshida’s WBC Performance Got Him In Cooperstown

Boston Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida put on a hitting clinic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His performance was good enough to earn him a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

No, he’s not getting enshrined anytime soon. Just stick with us.

Yoshida, who was 9-for-22 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in the seven-game tournament, helped lead Japan to its third WBC title with a victory over Team USA on Tuesday. Though he was barely edged out of MVP honors by teammate Shohei Ohtani, the 29-year-old was recognized for his accomplishments by the folks at the baseball hall.

Cooperstown, N.Y. is the new home to the bat and helmet Yoshida used in the tournament, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

We congratulate Team Japan on its @WBCBaseball victory, and thank them for the artifacts that were donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame following the game, including equipment from Masataka Yoshida, Munetaka Murakami, Shota Imanaga, Hideki Kuriyama and Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/Iz8zzFFnIe — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ? (@baseballhall) March 22, 2023

The Red Sox’s prized free-agent signing will now shift focus toward his first season in Major League Baseball. While Yoshida was away for the WBC, Boston’s roster has started to take shape as it prepares for an Opening Day matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

Yoshida will certainly be looked at as a big part of the Red Sox’s efforts in climbing out of the American League East basement. So far, so good.