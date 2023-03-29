How Patriots Star Feels About Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Situation

Are the Patriots set to have an actual quarterback competition during training camp?

Mac Jones looks like the clear favorite to open the 2023 campaign as New England’s starting quarterback, despite the now-debunked rumors surrounding Lamar Jackson. However, Bailey Zappe’s performance last season, coupled with Bill Belichick’s noncommittal comments about Jones, seemingly points toward a looming QB controversy.

“Everybody will get a chance to play, and we’ll play the best players,” Belichick told reporters Monday when asked about Jones and Zappe, before couching the remarks. ” … Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody that’s on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play based on what they do in practice and all that, then they’ll get an opportunity to play.”

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon also was asked about the two quarterbacks during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show. Although Judon’s comments might’ve meant nothing, he nevertheless shifted the focus toward next summer.

“It don’t matter what I think, honestly,” Judon said. “But I think both of them had a good year. We all gotta get better going into the season. So, I think just with more stability and unity in that group and on the offense, we’ve just gotta build that. And you gotta try to build through the offseason and going into the year.

“But I believe that, hopefully, they both come back better and they come back different players than last year and then we see what happens during camp.”

Judon then was asked about New England’s infamous Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones returned from his three-game injury absence to start on “Monday Night Football”, but eventually was booed off his own field and benched for Zappe.