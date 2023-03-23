How Much NFL Interest Is There For Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton?

Cam Newton showed off his arm at a pro day event at Auburn, but the NFL prospects for the former New England Patriots quarterback have looked slim.

The 33-year-old Pro Bowler was at his alma mater Monday to help out his younger brother, Caylin Newton, who was a former quarterback at Howard and finished his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Auburn and William & Mary.

Cam Newton showed plenty of arm strength as he sought to prove he is worthy of being on an NFL roster. However, the 2015 NFL MVP might spend another season at home.

“Hard to imagine something comes out,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said of interest in Newton, per NFL.com video. “Never say never but I haven’t sensed a lot of interest in Cam Newton as an NFL quarterback really since he was last on the field, where his best years probably were behind him. And Cam Newton has been awesome. He is one of the best quarterbacks of his generation, and he is a transformative figure. And you see so many quarterbacks doing now what he first did about 10 years ago. But I just don’t get the sense that there’s anything now or in the future for him.”

Rapoport pointed out Monday simply was a kind gesture from Newton to his younger brother. Though, he still has hopes for his older brother to reignite his NFL career.

“This was him showing love to me,” Caylin Newton said, per the Associated Press. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. … He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

“I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”