How Patriots’ Best O-Lineman Earned Big Postseason Bonus

Mike Onwenu’s wallet got a bit fatter this week.

The NFL on Friday announced its performance-based pay distributions for the 2022 season, and Onwenu was one of the biggest beneficiaries.

The New England Patriots right guard received a performance-based bonus of $813,083 from the league. That was the fourth-highest payout of any player, and it nearly doubled Onwenu’s 2022 salary of $895,000.

The performance-based pay system aims to compensate players with high snap counts and comparatively low salaries. Onwenu played 1,046 offensive snaps in his third pro season (99.43%) and was the Patriots’ best offensive lineman.

Onwenu was the only Patriots player who ranked in the top 25 in performance-based bonus value.

An even larger payday could be forthcoming for the 25-year-old Michigan product. Onwenu is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie deal, as are fellow 2019 draftees Kyle Dugger and Josh Uche.