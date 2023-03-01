How Bill Belichick Reacted To Sean Payton’s Matt Patricia Comments

Matt Patricia was one of the top names discussed Tuesday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who picked Vance Joseph over Patricia as his new defensive coordinator, said Patricia still could work for Denver in some capacity next season.

So, how does Bill Belichick feel about all of this?

Jim McBride and Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe reached out to the New England Patriots head coach for his reaction to Payton’s remarks. And, well, Belichick basically offered no comment.

“Matt’s a really good football coach who I have a ton of respect for,” Belichick told The Globe on Tuesday. “He’s helped us win a lot of games and championships with the Patriots.”

Payton wouldn’t reveal what role Patricia could have, and said it still is too early to know whether the longtime Patriots coach could get a job. However, he said Patricia is an “outstanding” coach and that he knew “right away” that he wanted to interview him for the DC opening.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport later added that Patricia could work for the Broncos as either an associate head coach or senior defensive assistant.

As for Patricia’s future in New England, he might not have one. There aren’t any openings on offense or defense, and Patricia reportedly doesn’t want to return to the front office.