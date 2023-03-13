How Patriots Can Restock At Tight End After Jonnu Smith Trade

Change is coming to the New England Patriots’ tight end group.

The Patriots reportedly agreed Monday to trade Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. The move was a straight salary dump, allowing New England to offload the contract of a player who’d given them just 55 catches and one touchdown over 30 appearances in a Patriots uniform.

But while Smith offered minimal production over his two seasons in Foxboro — and didn’t come close to living up to the four-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2021 — his departure leaves the Patriots with no proven depth at the position.

Hunter Henry is entering the final year of his contract, and the two backups currently under contract (Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington) are practice squadders who have zero NFL receptions between them.

Fortunately for the Patriots, this is a good offseason to need tight end help, with an ample array of free agent options and a draft class that’s considered one of the best in years.

Last week, we spotlighted five notable free agent tight ends: Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Hayden Hurst, Austin Hooper and Robert Tonyan. You can read more about each of them in here:

Other FAs include Foster Moreau, Irv Smith and Jordan Akins.