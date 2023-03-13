How Patriots Could Replace Devin McCourty After Safety’s Retirement

The last time the New England Patriots played a game without Devin McCourty, Barack Obama was president, Mac Jones was a 17-year-old high schooler and Tom Brady had three fewer Super Bowl rings.

Yeah, it’s been a while.

Now, with McCourty officially announcing his retirement last Friday, the Patriots face the unenviable task of permanently replacing their longtime defensive leader.

How will they do it? Good question.

The remarkably durable McCourty ended his career with a streak of 128 consecutive starts at free safety, rarely leaving the field as he averaged around 1,000 defensive snaps per season. Although the Patriots employ several versatile defensive backs, they don’t have an obvious McCourty successor on their roster.

The plan could be as simple as shifting Adrian Phillips or Kyle Dugger into McCourty’s deep safety role, as both have ample experience there. That was Phillips’ primary position early in his career and Dugger’s main spot in college at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Phillips played more than 300 snaps at free safety over the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus, so he could be a viable option. But he and Dugger both are better suited for the hybrid strong safety/linebacker roles they’ve primarily played for New England. The same goes for the Patriots’ other multitalented safety, Jabrill Peppers, who’s an impending free agent.