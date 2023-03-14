How Patriots Reportedly Feel About New Tackle After Reaching Deal

The Patriots began this offseason with a major need at offensive tackle, and they reportedly added one Tuesday afternoon.

New England agreed to a two-year deal with former Broncos tackle Calvin Anderson, according to multiple reports. Anderson represented the Patriots’ first external signing of this year’s NFL free agency period.

The 26-year-old actually signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but was cut less than a month later. He went on to enjoy three solid seasons in Denver, making 12 starts, including seven in 2022. Anderson spent the bulk of his time at left tackle but also saw some snaps on the other side of the line.

The Patriots previously re-signed depth tackle Conor McDermott and still have Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber on the roster. So, are they done looking for help at tackle?

Probably not.

“Patriots are on the board with an agreement with swing tackle Calvin Anderson,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweeted, citing a source. “He’s viewed as potential starting competition or a strong backup. Certainly potential for more moves at the position.”

Patriots are on the board with an agreement with swing tackle Calvin Anderson, per source. He's viewed as potential starting competition or a strong backup. Certainly potential for more moves at the position. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 14, 2023

New England is giving itself options.