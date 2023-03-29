How Red Sox Can Win AL East (And World Series?) In 2023

The Boston Red Sox will take the field Thursday to officially mark the beginning of their 2023 campaign.

It’s a clean slate, which means a shot at putting aside the 2022 season and looking toward brighter days ahead in Boston. With a new-look roster from the lineup, rotation and bullpen, the Red Sox are positioned to possibly shock the league. However, how far can that go? By winning the division? Perhaps hoisting the World Series trophy in October?

Similar to 2021, the window of opportunity to exceed expectations set by many in the public eye could work to Boston’s advantage, giving the 2023 Red Sox an added source of motivation.

With that being said, here are three reasons the Red Sox could possibly take the American League East crown after Game 162, and come out on top in the Fall Classic.

The front office recognized Boston’s bullpen issue and addressed it

The Red Sox were weighed down last season in multiple areas, one being their bullpen.

Boston’s bullpen, which underwent various shifts in welcoming and parting ways with faces whether through the trade market or promotion/demotion from the minor leagues, didn’t do its part. Red Sox relievers combined to record the second-highest ERA (4.59) while allowing the most earned runs (318) in the AL last season, and in many instances cornered skipper Alex Cora with little-to-no reliability throughout the year.

But with a new season, comes a new bullpen.