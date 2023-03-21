How Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Made WBC History Before Title Game

Yoshida is on a hitting tear at the WBC

by

3 hours ago

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida already has quite the feather in his cap even before he plays for Japan in the World Baseball Classic title game Tuesday night against the United States.

Yoshida, who was the prize signing of the Red Sox this offseason by signing a five-year deal worth a reported $90 million, has been on a tear at the plate, helping him make WBC history in the process.

With his clutch three-run home run in Monday’s semifinal win over Mexico, Yoshida has collected 13 RBIs in six games, which is the most runs ever driven in by a single player in the tournament’s existence.

It’s only the fifth incarnation of the WBC, which started in 2006, but given the amount of star power routinely featured in the tournament, it is an impressive feat by Yoshida.

The 29-year-old certainly has caught the attention of the Red Sox with his eye-popping play in the WBC. He’s slashing .474/.571/.842 as he has nine hits in 19 at-bats with two of those base knocks going for home runs. He also has yet to strikeout, further signaling his elite bat-to-ball skills, and has scored five runs.

Regardless of whether Japan walks away with their third WBC crown as they will go into the contest as the underdog, Yoshida will come out of the tournament as a winner due to how he has performed.

The high-level performances certainly will raise expectations for his first season in Boston, but if the WBC is any indication, Yoshida has shown he can handle playing in the spotlight.

More MLB:

WBC Teammate Credits Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts For Infield Help
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Devin McCourty Shouts Out Mac Jones During Retirement Ceremony
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Chris Sale Shrugs Off ‘Good, Terrible’ Red Sox Spring Training Start

Picked For You

Related