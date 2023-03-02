Huge Scoring Night Pushes Jayson Tatum Past Ex-MVP For Milestone

Jayson Tatum has put himself on yet another list full of NBA greats.
Tatum exploded in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. His scoring output was just enough to push him past Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for seventh on the NBA’s list for most career points before a players 25th birthday.
To make things more impressive, he did it with just two days to spare.
Here’s Tatum’s final placement on the scoring list:
LeBron James: 13,927 points
Kevin Durant: 12,258 points
Carmelo Anthony: 10,768 points
Kobe Bryant: 10,658 points
Tracy McGrady: 10,420 points
Devin Booker: 9,481 points
JAYSON TATUM: 9,429 POINTS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9,427 points
That wasn’t the only milestone Tatum hit, however. He also made a bit of Celtics history in the process.
The performance was much needed for both Tatum and the Celtics, though very unlikely. The NBA’s All-Star game MVP had struggled since coming out of the break. The soon-to-be 25-year-old shot just 36% from the field in his first three games back from Salt Lake City, earning his first career ejection in the process.
The outburst on Wednesday is certainly something the Celtics hope can fuel a strong finish to the regular season.