Huge Scoring Night Pushes Jayson Tatum Past Ex-MVP For Milestone

Jayson Tatum has put himself on yet another list full of NBA greats.

Tatum exploded in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. His scoring output was just enough to push him past Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for seventh on the NBA’s list for most career points before a players 25th birthday.

To make things more impressive, he did it with just two days to spare.

Here’s Tatum’s final placement on the scoring list:

LeBron James: 13,927 points

Kevin Durant: 12,258 points

Carmelo Anthony: 10,768 points

Kobe Bryant: 10,658 points

Tracy McGrady: 10,420 points

Devin Booker: 9,481 points

JAYSON TATUM: 9,429 POINTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 9,427 points

That wasn’t the only milestone Tatum hit, however. He also made a bit of Celtics history in the process.

Jayson Tatum has his 34th 30-point game of the season. That's the most in a season by a Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1987-88. pic.twitter.com/vThxsyA2Ye — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2023

The performance was much needed for both Tatum and the Celtics, though very unlikely. The NBA’s All-Star game MVP had struggled since coming out of the break. The soon-to-be 25-year-old shot just 36% from the field in his first three games back from Salt Lake City, earning his first career ejection in the process.