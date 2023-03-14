Israel Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Israel and the Dominican Republic both enter Tuesday night’s head-to-head matchup with a 1-1 record in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

But Israel is coming off a 10-0, eight-inning loss to Puerto Rico in which they failed to produce a single baserunner, whereas the Dominican Republic most recently took down Nicaragua 6-1.

It’ll certainly be an uphill battle for Israel, 6.5-run underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The D.R., meanwhile, is looking to assert itself after entering the tournament as the betting favorites.

First pitch from loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla., is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. And here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s action online and on TV.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX