The Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 to extend their win streak to four games.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and potted the Bruins’ go-ahead goal in the first period.

DeBrusk extended his point streak to three games with his 23rd goal of the season on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

