The Boston Bruins remain victorious on the road.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and while he had five shots on net during regulation, he ultimately potted the game-winning goal in the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Black and Gold face the Nashville Predators next on Tuesday night.

