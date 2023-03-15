Jakobi Meyers Bids Patriots Farewell With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Jakobi Meyers has closed the book on a memorable career with the Patriots.

The 26-year-old receiver reportedly signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. A day later, Meyers used Instagram to thank the Patriots, their fans and Bill Belichick.

“These last 4 years in New England have been the best years of my life,” Meyers wrote. “I can’t thank Coach Belichick and the entire staff enough for taking a chance on an undrafted free agent and developing me into the player and person I am today.

“Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey. I strive to be an inspiration to all the young kids watching every Sunday. It was nothing but love from Day 1 and I will always be thankful for that.

“Thank you to all my teammates who pushed me to be better each and every day. I couldn’t have done it without you boys and we built bonds that will last a lifetime.

“With all that said, I couldn’t be more excited for my next chapter. All Love!”

Meyers joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and developed into a true success story. He led the franchise in receiving yards in each of the last three seasons, including posting 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

The Patriots on Wednesday reportedly signed receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who likely will serve as Meyers’ replacement. In fact, Smith-Schuster signed a nearly identical deal to the one Meyers inked with Vegas — something Meyers alluded to on Twitter.