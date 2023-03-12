Jalen Ramsey Tweets After Rams-Dolphins Trade News Breaks

Jalen Ramsey appears to be pretty stoked about his new NFL chapter.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday afternoon reported the Rams and the Dolphins are finalizing a blockbuster trade that will send the star cornerback to Miami. One minute after Rapoport broke the news on Twitter, Ramsey essentially confirmed the trade with a tweet of his own. The six-time Pro Bowl selection tweeted a video of rapper Lil Yachty walking out to a packed, hyped-up crowd coupled with the caption “MOOD.”

Ramsey was first floated as a potential offseason trade candidate back in January, less than a month after the Rams wrapped up their disappointing 2022 season. Los Angeles was slated to enter the new league year with an unfavorable salary cap situation and a Ramsey trade was viewed as a measure to alleviate some of those financial woes.

Due to Ramsey’s adjusted contract, the Dolphins are set to take on the remaining two years and fully guaranteed $36 million remaining on his current contract. It will be a homecoming of sorts for the 28-year-old, who played collegiately at Florida State and spent the first three-plus seasons of his NFL tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins-Rams trade is expected to be finalized Wednesday.