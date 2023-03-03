Top WR Prospect Praises Patriots, Mac Jones After Combine Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Patriots this week showed interest in one of the top receivers available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Friday said he’d met with New England at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s considered a potential Patriots target — Mel Kiper has him going to Foxboro in his latest mock draft — and might be available when New England picks at 14th overall.

“It went good, it went good,” Smith-Njigba said of the meeting.

He also praised both Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

“Coach Belichick, he’s, you know what type of franchise program they have over there,” Smith-Njigba said. “So, it definitely would be awesome being in that system. Mac Jones, also a great arm talent. Great quarterback. Definitely would like playing there.”

If the Patriots draft Smith-Njigba, they'd be banking on evaluations of his 2021 performance, as the 2022 season was a lost campaign for the 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver.

He appeared in just three games due to a nagging hamstring injury, catching five passes for 43 yards. Considering Smith-Njigba only caught 10 passes in seven games as a freshman in 2020, NFL teams really only have his 2021 stats (95 catches, 1,606 yards) to go on.