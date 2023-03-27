Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Earns Eastern Conference Honor

Jaylen Brown has been recognized by the NBA after a strong week in which the Celtics star led Boston to three straight wins and a late-season resurgence.

Brown on Monday was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time in his career. He also marks the third Celtics player to claim the Player of the Week honor this season with Derrick White and Jayson Tatum previously earning the recognition.

The last team to have three players earn a weekly honor in a single season was the Toronto Raptors during the 2019-20 campaign, per the league.

Brown led the Celtics to wins over the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.6 minutes and was the only player in the Eastern Conference to average at least 30 points while shooting better than 55.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three-point range.

Brown and the Celtics will return to action Tuesday night as they travel to the Washington Wizards.