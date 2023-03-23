Jaylen Brown Feels Another ‘Energy Shift’ Coming For Celtics

It is as though Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown saw into the future last season when he tweeted “the energy was about to shift.”

The Celtics, floundering around the .500 mark at the time of Brown’s premonition, fully turned things around by winning 26 of their final 32 regular-season games before making a run to the NBA Finals.

Now after a convincing win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night to cap a six-game road trip and with the playoffs looming, Brown is feeling that another change in energy is on the way for the Celtics.

“We’re going into spring, winter is over, so there’s definitely an energy shift on the way,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following the 132-109 win over the Kings, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We just got to take advantage of our opportunities and we do what we do best.”

The Celtics had played uninspiring basketball on their road trip until putting together their best showing post All-Star break against the Kings, leading credence to Brown being right again about Boston turning it on at the right time.

The Celtics have just a mere nine games remaining on their schedule as they fight for playoff positioning atop the Eastern Conference. Boston currently sits in second place with a one-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joe Mazzulla’s bunch hasn’t looked like the same team for the last month that had the best record in the NBA for a majority of the season. But the Celtics took a solid step in regaining their form against the upstart Kings, as they recorded 33 assists on 49 made baskets while turning the ball over just five times.