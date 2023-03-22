Jaylen Brown Vaguely Clarifies Comments On Celtics Future

Jaylen Brown created some worry in the Celtics fan base when he didn’t commit to his future in Boston, and his follow-up comments might alleviate those fears.

The C’s picked up a win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to close out their road trip. Boston aimed to make a “statement” in the matchup, but Brown’s future with the team was a topic of conversation postgame.

The 26-year-old All-Star will be a free agent after the 2023-24 season, so president of basketball operations Brad Stevens likely would want to get ahead of an extension after this season.

Brown was uncommitted on his future in Boston in a feature piece on The Ringer, but he had other things he was focused on.

“I feel great, on a 50-win team right now, which can’t take for granted (Tuesday) was the 50th win,” Brown told reporters, per video from NBC Sports Boston. “Right now, I’m focused on helping lead my team for another playoff run. In terms of speculation etc., I can’t speculate on anything above what I’m doing right now.

“I think sometimes when people write articles, they get taken out of context at times, especially when writers have agendas or whatever. For me personally, thinking about clarifying things that have been recently said. But other than that, I’m focused on my team. I’m focused on playing basketball and focused on winning games.”

On if he wanted to clarify anything Tuesday, Brown added: “Nothing right now. The only thing I want to clarify is that the Celtics need to play better and win more games. If I want to say something in the future about the kind of things that’s been floating around, I will.