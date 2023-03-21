Jerry Jeudy Rumors: Trade Price Too High For Patriots

It’s becoming harder and harder to envision Jerry Jeudy catching passes from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the 2023 campaign.

And that notion gained further support Tuesday.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright of Denver-based KOA-FM reported while the Patriots have looked into trading for the Denver wideout, New England has not been willing to pay the requested price tag.

Allbright previously reported Denver wants a first-round pick or a high second-round pick and a current NFL player in return. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported the Broncos’ asking price is at least a first-rounder.

The Cleveland Browns continue to pursue a possible trade for Jeudy, per Allbright, who previously included the Dallas Cowboys among teams who called recently about Jeudy. Dallas acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans on Sunday and now are less likely to trade for Jeudy.

Jeudy, a 2020 first-round pick, has been involved in trade speculation for weeks. The 23-year-old is eligible for a fifth-year option this offseason and the Broncos have until May 1 to decide whether or not they want to exercise it.