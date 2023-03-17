Jerry Jeudy Rumors: Yet Another Report Connects Patriots To WR

The Jerry Jeudy-Patriots rumors are heating up.

Benjamin Allbright of Denver-based KOA-FM on Thursday reported that New England is among the teams that have called the Broncos about a potential trade for the young receiver. Allbright also mentioned the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

His report arrived a day after Jeff Howe of The Athletic said the Patriots have explored trades for both Jeudy and Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins. However, Howe and Allbright offered differing information on what the Broncos want back for Jeudy.

Howe reported Denver wants at least a first-round pick, whereas Allbright reported the price is a first-round pick or a high second-round pick and a current NFL player.

Trade rumors have surrounded Jeudy since the start of the offseason, and date back to last November’s NFL trade deadline.

Broncos general manager George Paton offered few clues while speaking to reporters last month at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. But multiple reports indicate the Broncos are willing to trade Jeudy and/or talented wideout Courtland Sutton.

Although many Patriots fans want a trade for Hopkins, a deal for Jeudy might make more sense for New England. The 2020 first-round pick still is just 23 years old and hasn’t yet entered his prime. Hopkins, on the other hand, will turn 31 years old in June and dealt with various injuries in recent seasons.