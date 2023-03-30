Jets Owner ‘Anxious’ Over Completing Trade For Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson seemed to perfectly execute his offseason plan of bringing in a veteran quarterback.

Johnson and the Jets appear to have caught a big fish in Aaron Rodgers, but they are still left trying to reel him in.

And that has left Johnson with an unsettling feeling that Rodgers, who expressed his desire to play for the Jets two weeks ago, is still a member of the Green Bay Packers.

“I think we’re anxious,” Johnson said at the annual NFL meetings on Tuesday, per The New York Post. “We’re anxious, I guess. We look forward. We’re optimistic. We have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”

The Jets and the Packers seem hung up on the trade compensation for the four-time NFL MVP at this time. Earlier this week a report surfaced that the Jets were unwilling to part with this year’s first-round pick — No. 13 overall — as part of the package to acquire Rodgers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas also weighed in on the situation at the NFL Owners meetings believing the two sides have had “productive conversations.” Douglas also stated that there in no deadline in place to complete a deal.

“We’re pretty confident that we can get something done that will help the Jets,” Johnson said.