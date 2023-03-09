Jets’ Roster Move Prompts Aaron Rodgers Chatter On NFL Twitter

Braxton Berrios' reported release ultimately led to more Rodgers

by

28 minutes ago

The Jets were plenty active Thursday morning as New York reportedly released slot receiver Braxton Berrios and traded the Baltimore Ravens for veteran safety Chuck Clark.

Neither was the move NFL fans envisioned the Jets making, however, especially after reports about the Jets being “on the brink” of acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

But after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets would save $5 million with the release of Berrios, the team’s initial move of the day, NFL Twitter unsurprisingly related it to Rodgers’ potential arrival.

Longtime Packers receiver Randall Cobb also came to mind given he plays the same position and Rodgers’ connection with the veteran free agent.

There also were tweets relating to Berrios and teams that could try to sign the free agent when the new league opens. One of the Jets’ AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, were among the teams mentioned for Berrios given he previously was drafted and released by the organization.

