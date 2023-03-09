Jets’ Roster Move Prompts Aaron Rodgers Chatter On NFL Twitter

The Jets were plenty active Thursday morning as New York reportedly released slot receiver Braxton Berrios and traded the Baltimore Ravens for veteran safety Chuck Clark.

Neither was the move NFL fans envisioned the Jets making, however, especially after reports about the Jets being “on the brink” of acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

But after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets would save $5 million with the release of Berrios, the team’s initial move of the day, NFL Twitter unsurprisingly related it to Rodgers’ potential arrival.

The Jets are clearing cap. Now, why is that? https://t.co/BIlcnPorYe pic.twitter.com/HdjB1xbqYU — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) March 9, 2023

i'm sure the jets shoveling cap space out the door is coincidental https://t.co/tnseRkyNCP — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) March 9, 2023

and so it begins for the Jets https://t.co/eYHgEIF6gc pic.twitter.com/1DeGrHS0PD — Booner (@boonersports) March 9, 2023

Longtime Packers receiver Randall Cobb also came to mind given he plays the same position and Rodgers’ connection with the veteran free agent.