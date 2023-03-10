Jets Star Follows Through On Promise To Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner broke out in his rookie season with an impressive Week 6 game against the Packers, and he called back to that moment while recruiting Aaron Rodgers.

The New York Jets reportedly are “on the brink” of acquiring the four-time MVP from Green Bay. The 39-year-old quarterback has not publicly announced what his future intentions are, but all signs point to a move to the Meadowlands.

Jets players have not been shy on social media in their eagerness for Rodgers to join them, which likely has put Zach Wilson in an awkward situation.

Gardner tweeted he would burn his cheesehead that he wore after New York beat Green Bay to prove how committed he was to have the four-time All-Pro as a teammate. The cornerback followed through on that promise.

“Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season,” Gardner said on his YouTube channel Thursday.

The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year invited Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson to his home to help burn the cheesehead, and their recruiting pitches didn’t stop.

“I just know it’s gonna be precise,” Wilson said. “That’s the main thing I think about when I think about A-Rod.”