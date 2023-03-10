Jets Star Follows Through On Promise To Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner broke out in his rookie season with an impressive Week 6 game against the Packers, and he called back to that moment while recruiting Aaron Rodgers.
The New York Jets reportedly are “on the brink” of acquiring the four-time MVP from Green Bay. The 39-year-old quarterback has not publicly announced what his future intentions are, but all signs point to a move to the Meadowlands.
Jets players have not been shy on social media in their eagerness for Rodgers to join them, which likely has put Zach Wilson in an awkward situation.
Gardner tweeted he would burn his cheesehead that he wore after New York beat Green Bay to prove how committed he was to have the four-time All-Pro as a teammate. The cornerback followed through on that promise.
“Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season,” Gardner said on his YouTube channel Thursday.
The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year invited Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson to his home to help burn the cheesehead, and their recruiting pitches didn’t stop.
“I just know it’s gonna be precise,” Wilson said. “That’s the main thing I think about when I think about A-Rod.”
“You see what you gonna have over here,” Hall said. “You might as well make that move.”
Wilson’s comments, again, must make Zach Wilson feel extremely awkward over this situation.
The trio each touched the cheesehead before throwing it into a fire pit — they admitted it was the first time they have ever started a fire pit and burned something in it.
The deed was successful, and the 22-year-old corner made one final pitch to Rodgers.
“Let’s make this happen, man,” Gardner said. “This is me talking now. I ain’t playing no games no more. I’m not playing no more. I was playing at first. I’m not playing no more. You see it in my face. I need you to lock in. I need you to come here, so we can win a Super Bowl. … You been playing a little too much. Aye, just chill.
“Just think about it, bro. It’s cold outside now. But when this pool cover comes off, we can take a swim. We can have a little pool party at my crib, man — hosted by you.”
Who knows if that is a tempting enough argument for Rodgers, but owner Woody Johnson and general manger Joe Douglas would catch a ton of heat if they are unable to secure a trade deal after all the hype and the open recruiting from the team’s young stars.